This spring, Cardi B will be raking in the shmoney in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, several months after Cardi canceled her scheduled tour dates with Bruno Mars in favor of taking something of a maternity leave after welcoming daughter Kulture in July, the Palms Casino Resort announced that the rapper will start a residency in its complex sometime this spring, according to the Associated Press .

Cardi's residency will reportedly take place at KAOS, the resort's brand-new "dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex," which is slated to open in April. The new performance space is part of the Palms's $690 million renovation, and will include such high-tech, performance-enhancing features as a "rotating 360-degree DJ booth." Cardi will be among the first to kick off a residency at KAOS; other musicians reportedly setting up camp in the new space this year include G-Eazy , Skrillex, Kaskade, and Above and Beyond.

The Palms Casino Resort, located about a mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, is already home to the three-level Pearl Concert Theater. The Pearl has previously been home to residencies by Blink-182 and Jersey Shore 's DJ Pauly D, and is set to host both Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum for multi-date sets throughout 2019.

Since the KAOS venue is described as a "dayclub and nightclub," with a focus on DJ and electronic acts, it's likely that Cardi's Vegas residency will look a lot like one of her typical concerts, and thus will be decidedly different from other residencies by artists like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. For example, Gaga's Enigma show , which kicked off at the end of December at the Park MGM, includes fantastical theatrical elements and leans more toward a Broadway-caliber performance than one of her regular (though, admittedly, still very fantastical) concerts. J.Lo's recently wrapped All I Have residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, meanwhile, was a high-energy, comprehensive retrospective of her entire career.

With only one full-length album under her belt (but no lack of energy), Cardi's residency will probably be similar to her usual shows, albeit elevated with a posse of backup dancers and over-the-top costume changes. Another performer forgoing the typical "theater" feel of Vegas residencies is Drake, whose unconfirmed two-year, 12-date residency in Sin City will reportedly take place at his "new home," the XS nightclub, which features a dance floor rather than tiered seating.

