This spring, Cardi B will be raking in the shmoney in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, several months after Cardi canceled her scheduled tour dates with Bruno Mars in favor of taking something of a maternity leave after welcoming daughter Kulture in July, the Palms Casino Resort announced that the rapper will start a residency in its complex sometime this spring, according to the Associated Press.
Cardi's residency will reportedly take place at KAOS, the resort's brand-new "dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex," which is slated to open in April. The new performance space is part of the Palms's $690 million renovation, and will include such high-tech, performance-enhancing features as a "rotating 360-degree DJ booth." Cardi will be among the first to kick off a residency at KAOS; other musicians reportedly setting up camp in the new space this year include G-Eazy, Skrillex, Kaskade, and Above and Beyond.
The Palms Casino Resort, located about a mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, is already home to the three-level Pearl Concert Theater. The Pearl has previously been home to residencies by Blink-182 and Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D, and is set to host both Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum for multi-date sets throughout 2019.
Since the KAOS venue is described as a "dayclub and nightclub," with a focus on DJ and electronic acts, it's likely that Cardi's Vegas residency will look a lot like one of her typical concerts, and thus will be decidedly different from other residencies by artists like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. For example, Gaga's Enigma show, which kicked off at the end of December at the Park MGM, includes fantastical theatrical elements and leans more toward a Broadway-caliber performance than one of her regular (though, admittedly, still very fantastical) concerts. J.Lo's recently wrapped All I Have residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, meanwhile, was a high-energy, comprehensive retrospective of her entire career.
With only one full-length album under her belt (but no lack of energy), Cardi's residency will probably be similar to her usual shows, albeit elevated with a posse of backup dancers and over-the-top costume changes. Another performer forgoing the typical "theater" feel of Vegas residencies is Drake, whose unconfirmed two-year, 12-date residency in Sin City will reportedly take place at his "new home," the XS nightclub, which features a dance floor rather than tiered seating.
