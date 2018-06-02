Ann Demeulemeester coat, $1,944, top, $692, and trousers, $918, anndemeulemeester.com; Heidi Carey earrings, $645, heidicarey.com; Marie-Hélène de Taillac bangles, $3,800 each, newyork@mhdt.net; David Yurman ring, $1,200, davidyurman.com; Prada shoes, price upon request, select Prada stores. Photo by Davey Adesida for W Magazine. Styled by Sarah Zendejas. Hair by Nathan Rosenkranz at Honey Artists using Alterna. Makeup by Suzy Gerstein at Honey Artists using Glossier. Styling Assistant: Bilal Abdallah.

Isn't it nice when everyone gets along? After SNL's Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Cazzie David (daughter of Larry and a comedian in her own right ) broke up, tabloids quickly reported that Davidson was seeing the also newly-single pop star Ariana Grande . And Cazzie David's response to the news was just perfect.

David commented without commenting on Instagram, posting a picture of herself looking like the definition of unbothered in a vehicle somewhere in the plains of Africa with the caption, "Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??" Nothing honey, you keep enjoying your vacation.

And other celebrities are absolutely here for David's drama-free attitude. People reports that Zoe Saldana and Jack Antonoff both liked the pic, while Amy Schumer commented "you're Amal" and Lorde wrote "you're so hot omg."

Davidson, meanwhile, just used the same platform to go public with Grande, posting an equally cheeky Harry Potter reference to let the "secret" of his relationship out. In the caption of a picture of himself and Grande in Hogwarts robes, he wrote, "the chamber of secrets has been opened ..."

So, everyone wins. Whether they're on safari or playing with magic.

