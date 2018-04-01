How Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and More Celebrities Are Celebrating Easter 2018

It’s Easter, and celebrities all over are ardently focused on documenting their pastel -colored eggs, family brunches, and quality time spent with bunnies real and Playboy alike in honor of Jesus Christ rising from the dead. (In an uncommon coincidence, it’s also April Fool’s Day, a lesser holiday that has apparently been muffled by the sound of Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and Peeps, whatever that sound would be.)

Whether on their stories or in their feeds, the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian , Sky Ferreira, and Karen Elson, to name just a few, have already started to post highlights from their holiday weekends—and, as of writing, it’s only early afternoon. Still in bed, Hadid posted a video wishing her followers a happy Easter to her Instagram stories; Kardashian opted for a still from a photo shoot in which she wore a beaded minidress, captioned with the rabbit emoji (unclear, still how this relates to Easter); Ferreira uploaded a photo from the issue of Playboy that she guest-edited; and Elson offered a snapshot of her enviable brunch spread.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Miley Cyrus, doing the absolute most, started celebrating a couple days early: She staged an Easter-themed photo shoot in which she poses with a long-haired cat, a human-sized Easter basket, and a person in a bunny costume (among other absurd scenarios) that she began posting earlier in the weekend, though her fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s last holiday-related post was an all-green post on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s since taken up her feed, though the below is just a sampling.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Designer Marc Jacobs posted a photo of himself, styled as Hugh Hefner, surrounded by women in bunny costumes, while Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller posted a selfie with a fluffy rabbit from Tokyo, Japan. Elsewhere, former Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale offered a rundown of the candy her party had consumed so far. (For the record: “30 Reese’s eggs, 4 boxes of nerds, 12 malt balls, 3 laffy taffy and some stomach aches,” she wrote, adding several candy emojis.)

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Julia Restoin Roitfeld and Naomi Watts kept it simpler, posting from upstate and the beach, respectively. Roitfeld kept it particularly on theme—her lifestyle brand-slash-blog, Romy and the Bunnies, is named for her daughter, Romy, who is also pictured in her post—while Watts simply wrote, "#outofoffice."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt meanwhile shared some very exciting casting news.

By contrast, Kate Middleton , in what’s anticipated to have been her final public appearance before she gives birth later this month, kept it traditional, and off social media, attending a church service with Prince William that Harry and Meghan opted to skip. That was the real pro move.

Related: How Pastels Became Spring's Most Surprisingly Cool Trend