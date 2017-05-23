In the wake of a "terrorist incident" that occurred Monday night in Manchester, England, at an Ariana Grande concert, celebrities are taking to social media to share their condolences for the 22 people who died and the 59 people who were injured. Many celebrities are also rallying behind Grande, showing supporting for the singer who was unharmed by the explosion but tweeted that she felt "broken."

The attack, which ISIS has claimed responsibility for, is the deadliest terrorist attack on Britain since 2005, The New York Times reports. Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Twitter early Tuesday morning that the alleged attacker "died at the arena" during the explosion, and he was using an "improvised explosive device." Police also arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday in South Manchester who is allegedly tied to the attacks.

Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Céline Dion, Miley Cyrus, and David Beckham have all spoken out on Twitter and Instagram about the attack sharing messages of heartbreak, anger, and confusion.

"I'm so sorry you had to go through this Ari.. This isn't fair and nobody should have to go through this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the victims. I love you so so so much," Demi Lovato penned on Instagram alongside a photo of her embracing Grande.

"Every musician feels sick & responsible tonight — shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari," Lorde posted on Twitter.

If you're looking for a way to help, the British Red Cross and the city of Manchester have set up a fundraising drive to help support the victims and families of the attack.

See more reactions below:

