If you’re planning a trip to Paris in the coming months, you might as well cancel your ticket, because Céline Dion just shut it down. The 50-year-old singer already cemented her position as the queen of Paris Couture Week, serving jaw-dropping look after look in recent days. But Dion outdid even herself over the weekend, when she arrived at the Folies Bergère Music Hall in Paris clad in a stunning Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture jumpsuit, according to Elle .

The piece featured a dramatic plunging neckline—under which she wore a sheer bandeau bralette—sharply tailored shoulders, and starburst embellishments on the left shoulder. Dion rounded out the outfit with the perfect accessories, including black leather Jimmy Choo booties, a sparkly pair of tiny sunglasses , and a black patent leather garrison cap with a short bedazzled veil, which she perched at a jaunty angle on top of her hair, which was styled in a sleek chignon at the nape of her neck.

Pinterest Marc Piasecki

It’s truly been a banner week in the French capital for Dion, who made waves when she attended all the top shows, including Valentino, Giorgio Armani Privé, and more, in consistently impeccable outfits. Perhaps the highlight of her trip came on Thursday night, when she descended on yet another Parisian cabaret: the city’s historic Moulin Rouge , accompanied by her close friend and backup dancer Pepe Muñoz. According to reports, Dion was on hand at the storied nightclub to watch one of her friends perform in a cabaret show for the last time. For that outing, she wore a bubblegum pink satin minidress by Dodo Bar Or. She also happily posed with many of the dancers from the show, looking absolutely thrilled throughout the high-energy photoshoot.

The singer has become known as something of a fashion junkie as of late, which was most apparent at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, where she was filmed looking awestruck after spotting one gown in particular. The moment went viral and we, along with Paris and the world at large, were never the same again. It was the second viral moment for the singer in the last month, proving that, along with being the queen of high fashion, power ballads, and possessing a covetable je ne sais quois, she's now the queen of the internet, too.

