Never mind the actual couture: Nothing is more covetable at Paris Couture Week this season than an interaction with Céline Dion , who's reclaimed her title of most delightful celebrity at Paris haute couture. As of Tuesday, Maya Hawke can count herself as one of the lucky ones—if not the luckiest—thanks to her front-row seat at Armani Privé, which found her sandwiched between Dion and her mom, Uma Thurman . (As well as, to round things out, one Amber Heard .)

That's quite an accomplishment for a 20-year-old, though Hawke, an actress who dropped out of Juilliard to appear in a Little Women miniseries, is also definitely on the rise; she's set to appear in Stranger Things 3 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , the latter of which will mark her big-screen debut and see her star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. (Naturally, she's also a model —at least, according to her dad, Ethan Hawke , when she doesn't want to "have to ask [him] for spending money.")

Pinterest Céline Dion, Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke, and Amber Heard front row at Giorgio Armani Privé's Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week, January 2019. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Maya and Dion weren't just seatmates; they also matched in white blouses topped off with bowties, plus hair parted to the side. Whereas Dion, like Thurman, had on evening wear, Hawke kept things cozy (though still couture-friendly) in a fuzzy, pale blue coat and a silky top and pants that could easily have been a pair of luxury pajamas—a look that noted loungewear devotee Victoria Beckham no doubt would have approved of.

Pinterest Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke at Giorgio Armani Privé's Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week, January 2019. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

With Dion's blessing, Maya's front-row future seems all but guaranteed to be bright. And seeing as her mom has taken up walking shows at Fashion Week, who knows—she might just also soon make her runway debut.

