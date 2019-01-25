Céline Dion has had an exceptionally busy—and very chic—Paris Couture Week, making appearances at shows by Valentino, Giorgio Armani Privé, and more. On Thursday night, however, she took a break from the front rows to hit the clubs. Well, one very famous club in particular: the historic Moulin Rouge.

Dion and her close friend and backup dancer Pepe Muñoz reportedly attended a cabaret performance at the Moulin Rouge on Thursday to celebrate one of their friends, who was performing onstage at the club for the last time. For the outing, the Canadian powerhouse wore a bubblegum pink satin minidress by Dodo Bar Or, per Vogue , that featured flattering ruching across the waist and sparkly embellishments at the wrists and shoulders. She accessorized with a small clutch purse, strappy heels, and dangly earrings, all in matching metallic silver, and her golden-blond hair was blown out in voluminous, bouncy curls.

At the Moulin Rouge, Dion looked thrilled to be posing with several of the cabaret performers. Surrounded by the dancers—clad in ruffly dresses in the colors of the French flag—she hammed it up for the cameras, striking dramatic poses and clapping for the performers.

Pinterest Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Dion's elation at the cabaret performance mirrored the excitement she showed throughout Paris Couture Week. In one moment at the Giorgio Armani Privé show that was captured on camera and has since been retweeted to oblivion, Dion was left completely awestruck upon spotting a particularly gorgeous gown on the runway. That love of fashion is all her: In an interview with W in 2018, Dion's stylist Law Roach said, "I wish I could take credit for introducing Céline Dion to this whole new world. But she's always lived in this world; she just did it quietly. Like, she performs in couture at her Vegas shows. She buys couture."

Related: Céline Dion Takes Over Paris Couture Week, Serving Looks From Armani and Alexandre Vauthier