It's not often that a truly transformative hair makeover comes along but that is exactly what happened when Channing Tatum opted for a new look. The Magic Mike star looks actually unrecognizable in his latest photo. After Tatum buzzed off his locks and dyed his remaining hair platinum blonde, he hopped on Instagram to share the result.

Tatum posted of his blonde buzzcut along with a poll. ”Bad idea?,” he wrote on Instagram stories, adding, ”Haha,” and voting options for “yes” and “no.” Before the poll was conclusive, though, Tatum added his own opinion of the look, writing, ”Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So...,” along with a shrug emoji.

The last time Tatum shared a photo of himself on his Instagram account, he still had a full head of brunette hair, which he parted on the side and gelled upwards at the front. That was back in November, though, so it's uncertain how long Tatum has been living with his newer look.

Outside of dying his hair, the actor has been at work on his second career as a sculptor. In the wake of his breakup from Jenna Dewan, who he was married to for nearly a decade, Tatum followed in his recently single peer Brad Pitt's footsteps and turned to ceramics as catharsis. Earlier this month, Tatum shared a photo of a Maleficent -like bust, with the explanation, "Little something i started at a little day sculpting workshop I took. Stay on that learning grind people. 🐰mask. Hehe 🙃"

Loading View on Instagram

Prior to that, back in August, he shared a photo of a sculpture he made of an older man. “This was my attempt at creating a sculpture of Picasso’s Guitarist. It’s was starting out ok,” he explained at the time. “Then i had to get different clay for the hands. Then my daughter destroyed it. Hahahaha oh well. Start a new.”

Loading View on Instagram

Since parting from Dewan, Tatum has also been spending his time catching more concerts, specifically those of singer Jessie J. Tatum seemingly confirmed that he and the pop artist are an item after he attended one of her shows and posted a photo from it with the caption, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

Loading View on Instagram

The word "Wow" also comes to mind after seeing Tatum's new look.