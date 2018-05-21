There was no shortage of model star power on the runway at Australian Fashion Week , which wrapped in Sydney on Friday, from the return of Ondria Hardin to a surprise appearance by Delilah Belle Hamlin . But at the week's opening presentation for Camilla and Marc, Charlee Fraser all but stole the show, kicking off the show in a leather turtleneck and fringed skirt. Born and raised in Australia, Fraser, now 22, got her modeling start in 2013 at Australian Fashion Week, but has since crossed over to walk for the likes of Tom Ford, Alexander Wang, and Chanel, among many others. While she may live in New York City now, Fraser still very much calls Australia home—specifically Newcastle, two hours north of Sydney, where she headed home post-Camilla and Marc for some family time. "It's nice to slow down a bit," Fraser said of being home. "In New York, there is always something going on." Even more so when you're an in-demand, jet-setting model, as Fraser's recent resume will attest—in the first months of 2018 alone, she's posed for nine different international editions of Vogue , and walked for just about every major brand, from New York to Paris and beyond. Here, Fraser shares her on-the-go beauty tips, as well as the best beauty item you can only get in Australia.

Pinterest Charlee Fraser photographed by Michael Hauptman for W Magazine, June/July 2016. MICHAEL HAUPTMAN

A good hair day starts with:

Eleven Australia’s Miracle Hair Treatment applied to freshly washed hair.

Good skin starts with:

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost skin care range.

Best advice from your facialist:

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

Best advice from mom:

Your skin best represents what goes into your body.

Never leave the house without:

Lip balm.

Best beauty product you can only get in Australia:

Lansinoh .

Daily beauty routine :

Morning and night, I clean my face with the following products: make-up wipes, cleanser, serum, moisturizer and eye roll-on, all from Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost range, in that order.

Exercise obsession:

Boxing .

Beauty products you always travel with:

Make-up wipes, cleanser, serum, moisturizer and eye roll-on.

Model you most look up to:

Karlie Kloss . I aspire to be a smart businesswoman who has created passionate work opportunities for myself through modeling.

The epitome of Australian beauty is:

"Beach babe"—long hair and tanned skin.

Related: Rising Aussie Model Victoria Lee's Fashion Icon Is Cate Blanchett