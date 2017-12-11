Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are current living through the second greatest Transatlantic love sagas of our time (only bested by Harry and Meghan, of course). The American and British pair, who first started dating in 2014, have broken up twice — most recently last September in 2016, and, now, Moretz has finally opened up about that time.

Despite being somewhat used to life in the public eye, Moretz and Beckham's second breakup was as difficult as any other. “I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that,” Moretz told Australian magazine Stellar, as The Telegraph notes. “I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”

Moretz realized though that hiding would be impossible for her, not just because she was at work at films like Brain on Fire, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and The 5th Wave, but also because she couldn't ignore her pain forever. “They were like, 'That’s all great that you want to go away—but you can’t. You are your own person," she said. "You’re going to have to deal with this sort of thing.’ I felt like things were falling apart, like my head and heart weren’t in the same place. Things started to change when I realized I have the power within to change them.”

She wasn't the only one making changes though: Less than a year later, Beckham — who had she had been in a long-distance transatlantic relationship with — moved to the States to study photography at Parsons School of Design. Shortly after, Moretz left a trail of comments on Beckham's photos on Instagram, prompting some to speculate that the couple had reunited before they officially confirmed it on — where else? — Instagram. The couple proudly displayed their smiles and PDA in a series of social media posts from a reunion in Ireland where they took in a rugby match and clinked glasses full of Guinness. "Dublin. You were amazing," Beckham wrote in the caption of a selfie he posted.

Just last month, the pair posted another loving photo on Instagram with an adorable use of emoji: "🇬🇧+🇺🇸=❤️"

