Chris Evans , who has saved humanity time and again during his tenure as Captain America, is actually now working on a secret, nonpartisan political project called A Starting Point, his latest foray into saving humanity IRL. According to CNN , A Starting Point will serve as a resource to help American voters sift through the news to actually understand the truth about political policies and the legislators behind them.

With A Starting Point, as Evans explained in a video sent to members of Congress on Friday night, he plans deliver easy to understand nonpartisan information in one place, noting that he'd noticed a gap in information on civic engagement sans spin. By taking matters into his own hands, he'll be able to craft "a one-stop shop for simple, digestible information from people who know best," he said in the video. "It's not about my political opinion. This is about yours. This is a chance for you to talk about issues that matter to you."

In the video, Evans invited members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to participate in interviews for the site. If they agree, he said, they'll give short answers to a list of questions about a variety of issues, adding trustworthy links to allow readers to research the topics further. The policy information, straight from the mouths of the policymakers, will hopefully serve as a starting point, if you will, for the voters who can't or don't know how to ascertain the veracity of the flood of political news online.

Evans has reportedly already interviewed a slew of Congresspeople, including Democratic senator and 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker of New Jersey (aka Mr. Rosario Dawson ) and Republican Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia. He's also met with two other Democratic presidential hopefuls, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and California Representative Eric Swalwell. The latter tweeted in March that he'd already spoken with Evans.

It's not clear when A Starting Point will be launched, but Evans is probably aiming to help inform voters before the 2020 election, meaning we'll soon get to see how Captain America fares in a head-to-head battle with the ongoing proliferation of "fake news."

