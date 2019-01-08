At this point in Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth 's ongoing globe-spanning best friendship, Damon should probably just be adopted as the fourth Hemsworth brother. For what seems like the hundredth time since their first joint family vacation in early 2017, Damon and Hemsworth spent last weekend on vacation together with their wives and kids.

According to the Instagram Story of Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, the group took a wintery getaway to Montana, where they seem to have spent the majority of their time in a steamy hot tub. In one video, posted on Monday, Pataky ran the few snowy feet from cabin to Jacuzzi in a bikini and beanie—a look "you've never seen before," she claimed—and joined Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, in the water. Later, per another clip, Hemsworth joined the hot tub squad, as did what appears to be at least a dozen more adults and children. "Too many in a jacuzzi??" Pataky captioned that shot, the answer to which is an immediate and resounding "yes." Among those joining the Damon-Hemsworths in Montana was Luke Hemsworth, the oft-overshadowed third Hemsworth brother, who posed for a photo with his brother and sister-in-law.

Prior to this trip out west, Hemsworth and Damon have taken their bromance to nearly every corner of the globe. Last July, they brought their families to San Sebastian, Spain , where they spent their days cruising the Bay of Biscay on a rented catamaran. Before that, in April, the Damons jetted down to Hemsworth's native Australia, where the adults attended the Byron Bay Bluesfest music festival on Easter Sunday.

Though the two actors have only really been photographed together since 2017—when they spent even more time together in Australia and spent the summer yachting around Monaco—their friendship actually dates all the way back to when Hemsworth first made it big in Hollywood. "We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," he told GQ of Damon in 2014. "Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie star thing figured out." And that's not the only thing Hemsworth has learned from Damon. That same year, upon being named People 's Sexiest Man Alive, Hemsworth quipped, "I learned everything there is about being sexy from Matt."

Related: Matt Damon Roasts His New BFF Chris Hemsworth on SNL