It’s been only a few years since Chris Pratt ascended to fully fledged movie star status, but he’s already looking forward to riding off into the sunset. After announcing his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this month, the Guardians of the Galaxy star recently admitted that he sees “lots of kids” in their future.

“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” he told Entertainment Tonight of his and Schwarzenegger's plans for their life together. "I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Despite being one of the biggest stars on the planet, it’s easy to see why Pratt is already thinking about putting his career on the back-burner. He and Schwarzenegger—whose parents are Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger —have had a whirlwind romance, which culminated with their surprise January engagement. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of himself, Schwarzenegger, and her shiny new diamond ring.

Fortunately for Pratt fans, he's not planning on giving up acting just yet. In fact, this year, he’ll appear in what’s likely going to be one of the biggest movies of all time, when Avengers: End Game hits theaters in May. Plus, his number-one fan, son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, probably won't let him retire until every possible Lego Movie storyline has been played out.

“Jack is into this. Jack loves this movie, he loves Lego and he got to see the screening. He saw the final cut of the screening and man, he lost his mind," Pratt told ET of the upcoming The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part . "He was with all his friends and he had a huge dance party afterwards. We got home and he was like, 'Dad, can we see Lego Movie 2 right now?'”

Related: Chris Pratt Announces Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger