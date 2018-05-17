Chrissy Teigen announced late Wednesday night that she had welcomed her second child into the world.

Of course, the model made the birth announcement in the most Chrissy Teigen of places—on Twitter . "Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗," she announced to her 10.5 million followers. Teigen's husband, John Legend, has yet to share his own official announcement via social media, but he did retweet his wife's proclamation. Teigen and Legend are now parents to a baby boy, in addition to their two-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens .

More details about the new baby have yet to be revealed, but according to Teigen's Twitter it appears that the model pregamed this birth by watching Bravo and Netflix .

Her second child was not scheduled to arrive until June, but just one week before giving birth, Teigen declared that she was "over it" and ready to give birth. She also remarked that with fertility treatments, the pregnancy feels much longer than usual. "It feels worse for me because with IVF you know so early," Teigen tweeted . "I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy."

In November, Teigen announced her pregnancy by sharing an Instagram video of her daughter Luna pointing at her mom and saying there was a baby inside. In March, Legend shared with People that Luna likely does not have "a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet," but now that her brother has finally arrived her parents will likely share her reaction to the new baby on social media. “I think after having one, there’s a lot of things you learn the first time that will be helpful this second time around," Legend added. "But I’m sure it’ll add a whole other layer of complexity with two at a time!”

Related: Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy: All the People She Name-Drops on the Album