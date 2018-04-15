Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hosted an Over-the-Top Party for Daughter Luna's Second Birthday

Chrissy Teigen , noted model, cookbook author, and opponent of right-wing pundits everywhere , has added cake decorator to her long list of accomplishments. Her daughter, Luna Simone, turned two on Saturday, and Teigen and husband John Legend marked the occasion with an elaborate, Sesame Street -themed birthday party (alt title: Luna Street), complete with a cake that was iced and fondant’ed to look like a totem pole featuring the faces of Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Elmo. (Teigen credited the D.I.Y. cake-decorating studio Duff’s Cakemix and cake decorator Tiana Sakona with much of the work—though she did point out the googly eyes and some of Cookie Monster’s deep blue fur was her and Legend’s work.) Giant balloon incarnations of all three, and others, took up residence on the family’s patio during the event.

It was an event several weeks in the making: Just more than a week ago, Teigen, who is pregnant with her second child , tweeted, “question about kid birthday party gift bags: am I allowed to include things that will destroy your home?”—seemingly alluding to some party favors that might less-than-thrill other parents. (Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba, just to name two of the party’s attendees.)

Once all the décor was in place, it was time to welcome guests like Kardashian and her infant daughter Chicago West (skipping out on yet another day of Coachella ) and Alba with her husband, Cash Warren, and their three kids, Hayes, Haven, and Honor. Kardashian, who had just returned from her 20-year high-school reunion , documented highlights from the party—including the Abby Cadabby balloon puppet, which seemed to particularly enchant her.

Beyond the decadent fête, Luna Simone has had a big week—it was just a couple days ago that Teigen and Legend revealed she had said her first “Beyoncé ” (just in time ), and now, she’s celebrating another revolution around the sun.