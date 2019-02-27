Couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may be some of the most famous pairings in the world, but that does not mean they are immune to some of the same issues that can provoke everyone else.

Typically an open book when it comes to talking about her marriage, Teigen recently expressed one of her pet peeves regarding interviews about their relationship, especially when her husband is often asked one particular question over and over again that the supermodel-slash-chef just cannot stomach. Apparently, Legend is often asked how to "deal with" his wife, who happens to be one of the more outspoken celebrities on social media. "I feel like a very common question when interviewing john is basically “how do you deal with your wife” and ... I don’t love it," Teigen tweeted.

Since Teigen is usually very vocal about her political views on social media (she's one of the handful of celebrities to have been given the honor of being blocked by Donald Trump ), speaks openly about her relationship to her husband while sharing updates on the lives of her kids, and liaises with nearly every fast casual restaurant with a Twitter account, questions like "Does she ask you if certain things are okay to say?” are often brought up in interviews with Legend.

"I’m not mad at anyone who has asked this," Teigen tweeted . "I get that we are very different. It happens a lot though and I’m just not very into it. You don’t ask me how I deal with watching msnbc every night or what I do while he’s silent for a week," the recently-appointed Mayor of Twitter continued.

While the musician reportedly gives interviewers what Teigen calls "the standard 'no...she knows what she’s doing...'" response when asked if he gives his wife permission to speak her mind, Teigen has an answer to the misogynist inquiry in case anyone decides they still want to ask this particular man how he "deals" with his wife: "no. he doesn’t. I don’t care. and he doesn’t care. end of question."

