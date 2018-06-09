Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, supermodel and tequila entrepreneur, respectively, are quietly making a name for themselves as burgeoning west-coast real estate moguls. On Friday evening, TMZ reported that the couple, who have two children—the models Presley and Kaia Gerber —had sold their sprawling beachfront estate in Malibu for a sweet, sweet $45 million .

Actually, perhaps they’d best not quit their day jobs in favor of real estate. The home, which, per its real estate listing, features floor-to-ceiling windows with a panoramic view of the coast, a tennis court, a path directly to the beach, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a three-car garage on 3.18 acres, first went on the market in 2016, just a year after the Crawford-Gerbers scooped it up for $50.5 million; they initially listed it for $60 million before dropping the price to $50 million last fall and finally accepting an offer of $45 million. (It was reported back in 2016 that the furniture was also up for grabs , but there’s no word on whether this buyer took them up on the offer.) Considering Crawford and Gerber invested in “transforming” their abode into a “one-of-a-kind beach compound,” it doesn’t seem like the sweetest deal after all.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's former Malibu home, which they just sold for $45 million.

It’s not the first time the couple have upgraded and flipped a property: Back in 2015, they sold a 1.4 acre Malibu home for $13.341 million, more than double what they paid when they acquired it the previous year. (Still, it’s not quite the reported asking price of $15.45 million.)

Just last fall, Crawford and Gerber bought a Trousdale home from OneRepublic musician and producer Ryan Tedder for $11.6 million, according to the Los Angeles Times . (Tedder and his wife, Genevieve, reportedly also upgraded the midcentury home before turning it over to its new owners. Every celebrity is a home improvement guru, apparently.) And while Crawford and Gerber maybe shouldn't put all their eggs in the house-flipping basket, Gerber is doing just fine. He and Casamigos co-founder George Clooney offloaded the tequila brand for a billion dollars last summer . Maybe liquor is really where it’s at.