After Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on Monday ended with a terrorist attack that left 22 people dead and dozens more injured, the singer was understandably shaken. But the father of three of her fans wanted the star to know that the attack was not her fault, and that she should give herself as much time to heal as necessary.

Patrick Millsaps, a Georgia dad of three daughters, penned a heartfelt open letter to Grande on Twitter this week—the letter has since racked up more than 21,000 retweets and 43,000 likes on Twitter. Millsaps confessed that, over the years, he has inadvertently joined Grande's fan club himself. "On occasion, your songs may have stayed on the radio AFTER I have dropped the girls off at school. I will neither confirm nor deny that I have personally seen every episode of 'Sam & Kat.'"

He goes on to offer Grande some advice and "redneck love from a daddy of daughters."

In response to Grande's tweeting after the attack that she was "broken" and "so so sorry," Millsaps wrote, "You don't have a dadgum thing to apologize for...You are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel. Your text was some stinkin' thinkin' in that regard."

His next piece of advice to the 23-year-old was to ignore the people around her telling her how to react and respond to the attack. "Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it," he wrote. "Hell, go [lick as many freaking donuts as you want. Girl, you deserve it!"

And finally, Millsaps wrote, "When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your... um... whose daughters love your music SING AGAIN. Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible, God-given gift to the world, you make this crappy world a little less crappy." Aw.

He concluded the letter by advising Grande to "take care of you first," and signed it, "Morgan, Alison & Kendall's Daddy."

Grande was not harmed in the attack, which occurred just after she left the stage at the end of Monday's show. TMZ reported that Grande was devastated and in hysterics after learning of the fatalities and injuries, and on Wednesday, her management confirmed in a statement that the Dangerous Woman tour's European leg would be cancelled until at least June 5.

