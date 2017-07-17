Mix Patagonia, Urban Outfitters, and a famous last name and you've got Pine Outfitters , the environmentally-conscious clothing line founded by Liam Neeson's son , Daniel Neeson.

“Obviously, you get a big cliché," the commendably self-aware 20-year-old told WWD last week at the launch of his first pop-up shop in New York City. "Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, another celebrity son doing a fashion line,’ or becoming an actor and stuff like that. For me, it came naturally. My father’s been really supportive along the way. Whatever endeavor I decide, he’s been on my back helping me, not just emotionally, but supporting what I do. He really loves that. I can’t be more thankful for that.”

It's true that Neeson joins the likes of Cordell Broadus , Snoop Dogg's son, who recently collaborated with Joyrich; Tallulah Willis , who briefly did her own line of shirts and hoodies; and Tory Burch's nieces, Neely and Chloe Burch, who launched their own eponymous handbag line. But Pine Outfitters sets itself apart with a proactive mission statement: “Embrace your wild side,” and “save trees.” For each product Pine Outfitters sells, the brand will plant a tree in partnership with the National Forest Foundation. It's sort of like Toms shoes, but for t-shirts, which have been sported by the likes of Andy Cohen.

Currently a junior at Tulane University studying theater and digital media, Neeson seems to be more interested in spending time outdoors than, say, walking the Dolce & Gabbana runway. His unisex line, which ranges in price from $45 to $350, features outdoorsy-inspired t-shirts, baseball hats, puffer vests, and bomber jackets, which are perhaps less for a hike in the woods and more for a chic weekend upstate.

The most curious part is that Neeson has recruited his Oscar-nominated father, actor Liam Neeson, to model the collection. The actor even wore it for an appearance on Good Morning America , and can be seen in an enthusiastic Instagram post for the brand. Soon enough, the Jedi might just become the master.

Pine Outfitters is hosting an exclusive one week pop-up shop at 121 Prince Street from July 13 – 19th. See the full Pine Outfitters lookbook, below.