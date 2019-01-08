Today marks what would have been David Bowie 's 72nd birthday and his wife Iman didn't let the day go by without sharing a tribute to her late husband. “My memory loves you," she wrote on Instagram, "It asks about you all the time.”

Iman's sweet tribute to the late icon also comes two days before the two-year anniversary of his death. On January 10, 2016 the world lost some of its magic when Bowie passed away after an 18-month battle with liver cancer.

Since then, Iman has remembered Bowie on social media on their anniversary, on Valentine's Day, and occasions like today. Last year, around the anniversary of his death, she wrote “My favorite love story is ours! #BowieForever #ForeverAndEver” while sharing a photo of the couple, happy in love.

Iman and David bowie first met in October of 1990 and married over a decade later, and two years after welcoming their daughter Lexi Jones , whose potential modeling career has been put on hold by her mother. Last fall, Iman said of Lexi, “She says I am overprotective. But I told her, this can all wait, it isn’t going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this.”

Iman has been savoring her privacy as well, despite the many fans who stop her to offer their condolences, as she recently talked about. In the same conversation, Iman shared that she will "never remarry." “Sometimes, I don’t want people to know how sad I am,” she said. “People say to me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong.’ I’m not strong—I am just trying to keep it together... I will never remarry. I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”

At the same time, Iman has said that the intense fandom for Bowie has encouraged her. “The outpouring of grief over David’s passing has helped me tremendously, though sometimes I’ve been at odds with it, too: Universal grieving for your life partner can also keenly deepen your own sense of all that you’ve lost,” she wrote for Vogue in 2017. “David gave me the most exciting, touching, and deliriously loving 24 years. Still, it was not enough—shockingly brief. And although I’ll never get used to losing him, David is nonetheless hiding in plain sight.”