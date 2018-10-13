Maybe Instagram isn't for everyone, but there are some events that are just too glamorous not to post. And what's a wedding without a wedding hashtag? Demi Moore proved that nuptials are the most 'grammable of all occasions when she joined the platform this week to post in celebration of Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The latest royal wedding included guests like Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne, and of course, the royal family, including Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Moore was also in attendance (in case you're wondering, she's friends with the bride's parents ), and recorded a video of herself telling the camera:

"Stella [McCartney] this is for you, I'm just back from the wedding, [let me] prop this up so hopefully we can see my full length, so, oh, we can't quite see the shoes, but I just have to say, thank you so much. I felt so beautiful, so comfortable, I felt like a princess today. Thank you. Thank you to your whole team. You guys were amazing. [hat designer] Philip Treacy, you're a genius, I mean, let's see, we need to get my incredible shoes, too. Look at that. Ucch! So sexy. Beautiful malone. Thank you. Thank youuuu. Thank you oh! And don't forget: one more thing! My demi. My Demi bag!"

This mini fashion show is honestly Britney Spears-level great . Everything about the post and the account is amazing, from the fact that Moore hasn't uploaded an avatar to her handle: @moore2d to noticing that she geo-tagged the video, simply, "Windsor." It's a place, it's a family, it's a state of mind.

The caption, too, demonstrates a perfect blend of know-how (tagging!) and mom-writing (InstaSwing! Spread it around!): "My first ever Instagram post! Love you @stellamccartney this is for you!! But I n honor of my 3 beautiful daughters @buuski @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis who have been desperate for me to get into the InstaSwing! #RoyalLove Thank you @malonesouliers @philiptreacy @gabrielahearst #demibag @elizabethsaltzman 😘"

Oh, and because Ms. Moore would like us to view her full ensemble, and it is a really great ensemble, here you go, a full body shot:

Welcome to Instagram. Please please please keep making videos.

