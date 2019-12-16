This time of year, weekends are—as a rule—dedicated to holiday parties. But Diddy is not a man to cater to convention so, even though his actual 50th birthday was back in November, he chose to hold a bash in Beverly Hills on December 14 to celebrate. Everybody was there: Regina King , Kylie Jenner , Khloé Kardashian, Cardi B , Offset, Mary J. Blige (who also performed), Usher, Lizzo, Post Malone, Chadwick Boseman, Jaden Smith and a slew of other A-listers. Even the celebrities who (allegedly) don't like each other posed for photos together, in honor of the rapper formerly known as Puff.

If you didn't receive an invite to the hottest event in town this past Saturday, don't despair. Here's everything you missed on the inside.

Jay-Z and Kanye West Reunited

Most people know that post- Watch the Throne , Jay-Z and Kanye West have not been particularly tight. However, on Saturday night, they appeared to have squashed their beef (at least momentarily). When Jay-Z saw West enter the event with Kim Kardashian and her sisters, the two greeted each other like they hadn't seen each other in years (which, to be honest, they probably hadn't). Later on, they posed for photos with Diddy and Pharrell.

Beyoncé Showed Up Wearing a Brand Nobody's Ever Heard Of

Loading View on Instagram

Beyoncé knows she can't even leave the house without fellow celebrities fan-girling all over her (as was the case with Saweetie ) but she showed up for Diddy anyway. And she arrived wearing a black jewel-encrusted gown designed by the little-known brand Kujta and Meri , which surely after this weekend is about to be the talk of the Beehive. She even upstaged her husband's black velvet suit.

Jay-Z Caught Someone Spying on Beyoncé

Ever since that Met Gala elevator incident (and well before that, but especially since the footage of that night was released) Beyoncé has been hyper-aware of being caught on camera. And when there's no security around to shield her from prying eyes, her man does the work for her. So, when someone tried to get footage of Beyoncé, Saweetie, and Kelly Rowland dancing while Bobby Brown performed on stage, Jay-Z snatched that stranger's phone with a quickness generally reserved for removing your hand from a hot stove. She was filmed from another angle anyway.

Leonardo DiCaprio Danced to Bobby Brown

Where there is dancing, Leonardo DiCaprio will get down—especially in the crowd for any type of live performance. The man has been spotted boogying at Coachella multiple years in a row but nothing will compare to seeing DiCaprio absolutely get his life to "Every Little Step" at Diddy's fete.

Quincy Paid Tribute to Kim Porter

Kim Porter, Diddy's ex, was born on December 15, so her sons Quincy and Christian Combs took a moment during the party to pay tribute to their mother, who passed away last November.

Snoop Dogg Was Just Being Snoop Dogg

Uncle Snoop did what he does best—celebrate with a blunt.

