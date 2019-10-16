Donatella Versace created the defining moment of the fashion season when she enlisted Jennifer Lopez to close out the spring/summer 2020 Versace show in a new version of the iconic green leaf-print dress that lead to the creation of Google Images. Lopez initially wore the barely-there chiffon gown to the Grammys in the year 2000, and legend has it that so many people were clamoring to see pictures of the star that the brains at Google were inspired to create a new search engine. (In 2015, a Google engineer confirmed the rumors as fact.) People were thrilled to see Lopez in the dress again. And on Wednesday, Versace created yet another exemplary throwback moment on her personal Instagram.

The designer posted a diptych of film photos of herself with Lopez at Versace afterparties: one in 1999, and one for the recent 2020 show. Lopez is striking the same pose in both pictures, dancing with her hips to the side and arms bent. In the 1999 version, she wears a silver minidress, and in the photo from 2019, she rocks a shorter version of the jungle-patterned dress with matching, embellished knee-high boots. In the 1999 image, Versace glamorously stares into space while reapplying her lip gloss, and in the 2019 version she claps delightedly, a beatific smile on her face. “It was fun then & it’s still fun now!! 💋😉” she captioned the snaps.

Loading View on Instagram

The 2019 photo comes courtesy of Gigi Hadid’s side Instagram @gisposables , a collection of images that the supermodel shoots on disposable cameras. She initially posted the photo there, writing a serviceable caption informing followers that the photo was shot at Versace’s house in Milan. She eagerly commented on Versace’s version, writing “LOVE 💖💖‼️” On Tuesday, Hadid posted several photos from the Versace afterparty, including images of supermodel pals like sister Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Stella Maxwell, Kaia Gerber, and Mica Arganaraz, and one particularly lovely picture of British Vogue Editor-in-Chief (and former W fashion and style director) Edward Enninful kissing Versace’s hand. Looks like a glamorous time was had by all.