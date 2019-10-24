Drake knows a thing or two about throwing a party with a strong theme.

Last year, he hosted a 2000s themed birthday extravaganza complete with a wall dedicated to Blockbuster Video and t-shirts with his face on them. And two years ago, he did a Bar Mitzvah themed event, taking the inverse of 13 and running with it. Rihanna skipped it.

This year, he celebrated his 33rd twice in Los Angeles, and both events were star studded.

At the first party, Rihanna reportedly showed up and Balthazar Getty DJ'd for the most of the night. And yes—the man brought McDonald's to the club, according to Lyric Anderson's Instagram stories.

And while it might seem impossible to top the combo of Rihanna and McDonald's, the second soiree, on the eve of his actual birthday, was reportedly "like an Italian mobster movie." Drake leaned into the theme with a pinstripe suit over a t-shirt, while servers wore DEA jackets. And who else but Drake could get Kylie Jenner, Future, Adele , French Montana (who gave him a diamond-encrusted birthday bracelet), Diddy, and Snoop Dogg in the same room ?

Which was a bigger success? Only the birthday boy himself can say for sure. But he's probably too busy worrying about the NBA season now to really reflect.

