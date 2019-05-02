Drake , who took home two Billboard Music Awards last night, proved he was a cornball of the highest order when he managed to shoehorn in a Game of Thrones reference at the end of one of his acceptance speeches.

At the 2019 BBMAs, the rapper accepted the Top Male Artist and Top Billboard Album 200 awards. When he took the stage to accept the latter award (his 27th one of these statuettes, in fact), he thanked his team for helping with the production and release of his 2018 album Scorpion , and finished off the speech with a quick pop culture reference that surely everyone in the crowd would be able to get behind. "Shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week," he said, referring to the Game of Thrones character's heroic turn defeating the Night King on Sunday night's episode.

Maisie Williams , who plays Arya Stark, was not present in the audience for the shout-out, but her onscreen sister, Sophie Turner , happened to not only be a witness to Drake publicly stanning for House Stark, but also must have been gearing up for a surprise wedding to Joe Jonas at a Las Vegas wedding chapel later in the evening.

According to Drake's post about the BBMA ceremony on Instagram , he was "so floored can’t even really register it," when he accepted the awards and proved he was an even bigger Game of Thrones fan than previously expected. Just before the Arya Stark tribute, he brought up a bottle of his own Mod Sélection Réserve champagne and sipped from it as he accepted his Top Male Artist award, so, as for which Great House of Westeros Drake would be in, you know he'd be in House Champagne, and his crest would be an owl .

