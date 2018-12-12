What does a royal double date look like? For Princess Eugenie and Cindy Crawford it includes drinks at London's celebrity hotspot, Chiltern Firehouse. The pair visited the Marylebone hotel's restaurant with their significant others in tow.

If that double date sounds somewhat random, their connection stems from Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber's tequila company with George Clooney, Casamigos. (Gerber and Clooney founded the top shelf liquor brand together before unloading it for a reported billion dollars ). Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, who she married this fall in a lavish celebration, is an ambassador for Casamigos, which has apparently led to a friendship between both couples.

This isn't the first time this week that Crawford and Gerber have hung out with the English royals. Just a couple of nights ago, on Monday, they attended the same event as a glowing Meghan Markle, the British Fashion Awards. Crawford and Gerber made the family outing to support their 17-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber, who was being honored as Model of the Year.

It doesn't come as a surprise that Princess Eugenie is spending time with models. The royal's wedding guest list was filled with them, from Cara Delevingne to Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. The latter actually spent time with Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice recently when the two ladies partied at Annabel's Art Auction fundraiser in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust & Teen Cancer America in London this past November. The sisters' penchant for hanging with models comes naturally to them — their mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spent much of the past decade with her close friend Kate Moss, who Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have spent time with as well.

As for Princess Beatrice, she was recently seen spending time with Karlie Kloss, who she traveled to the Jordan desert Wadi Rum with earlier this year. Over the weekend, Beatrice and Kloss reunited in New York City at the Berggruen Prize Gala. At the same event, Beatrice went public with her new boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who she has reportedly been seeing since September. Now that Beatrice is coupled up, the next royal double date might be with her, Mozzi, Karlie Kloss, and Joshua Kushner.