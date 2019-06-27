Game of Thrones may have ended in May but the cast isn't done with their characters yet. Well, some of them at least. Next month, they will have a reunion of sorts when Game of Thrones takes Comic-Con in San Diego on July 19.

At the annual nerd fest, more than a handful of the hit HBO show's stars will be gathering to greet fans. Those expected to attend include Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) — who's girlfriend has hopefully seen at least some the series by now — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Conleth Hill (Varys), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth).

Additionally, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss will be there so you can direct all of your frustration and unanswered questions over the series finale towards them. (Lena Headey, are you listening ?) Director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik will also be there.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sophie Turner — who will likely be honeymooning by then — will not be in attendance. After the show wrapped, Turner expressed her strong desire to move on from Sansa Stark after rumors of a potential spinoff featuring her and Williams circulated. "I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it's time to let her go," she recently said. "I feel like if I played her again it would be just be more trauma."

Another thing that will not come as a shock is that Kit Harrington and his former co-star, now wife , Rose Leslie will not be in attendance either. The actor who played Jon Snow last opened up about the experience and his relief at the whole thing coming to an end. “As it went on, I stopped letting it have as much of an impact on me,” he said back in March. “Yes, I was in this big TV show and I was playing this character but that’s not me.”

While Turner and Harrington will be absent, the Game of Thrones Comic-Con opp will likely bring more news of the upcoming prequel starring Naomi Watts, which has already started filming the pilot. Hopefully, by the time they make the full series, the writers will have learned from the disappointment of the Game of Thrones ending.