The city of love is about to live up to its reputation. According to matching Instagram posts, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially descended on Paris for what many believe could be their upcoming official wedding ceremony. The duo each posted their own version of PDA-heavy selfies, with the Eiffel Tower as the perfect backdrop.

While neither have confirmed that they’re in the French capital to tie the knot, Dr. Phil of all people, might have let the cat out of the proverbial bag. “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” he commented on Turner’s post. While the popular TV host may have gotten a little too eager with his words, his excitement is certainly understandable.

Remember, this is the couple that shocked the world after they capped off last month’s Billboard Music Awards with a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, alongside Diplo, who live-streamed the wedding. While neither have confirmed that a more traditional ceremony will unfold in France, all signs point to um, yeah . Just last week Turner was joined by her Game of Thrones co-star, Maisie Williams, for a whirlwind bachelorette weekend in Europe.

It seems that, even though the couple already made their marriage legal, they’re still committed to following through with the pomp and circumstance of a traditional wedding. “Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was," a source told Entertainment Tonight recently. "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

Another source gave some major insight into what the hugely anticipated wedding might look like. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake,” the source told Us Weekly . “There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

Regardless of what happens though, there will likely be lots of documentation on social media, judging by Turner's bachelorette party and her and Jonas' Vegas wedding.

