Sophie Turner may have legally married Joe Jonas in a surprise, Las Vegas ceremony, but that hasn't stopped her from going through the motions of a traditional wedding. That now includes a bachelorette party, which she recently embarked on with a handful of her closest friends, including, of course, her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams. While neither Turner nor Williams have shared moments from the occasion on their Instagram grids, many of those invited did, providing a glimpse into all of the details of Turner's bachelorette celebration.

So far, it's been as fun and wild as you'd expect from someone whose last-minute Las Vegas nuptials were live-streamed by Diplo (much to the dismay of Turner and Jonas). Turner, Williams, and company started in Benidorm, Spain and have since hit Berlin and Prague. After Turner caught one of her husband's shows in London, she and her friends hopped on a private plane, where they ate (and spilled) McDonald's on their way to Spain. "The entire plane spilled their McDonald’s & drinks on take off. Bless that flight attendant’s heart," one of her friends, Blair Noel, wrote on Instagram while posting photos from the journey.

Their weekend also involved a lot of wigs and matching outfits, as Turner was seen wearing a multicolored one and a pink one while partying. Williams, who is going to serve as Turner's maid of honor in her BFF's upcoming traditional wedding to Jonas, also ended up wearing a pink wig.

After going hard in Spain, the group later recuperated poolside at Soho House's Berlin location, where they all posed in matching robes.

According to a source close to the bachelorette group, Turner mostly handled all of the arrangements for the bachelorette celebration herself, and footed the bill for it. "Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie," the source told E! News. "She wanted her friends to have a lot fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend."

As for why she and Jonas decided to opt for a traditional wedding after their Vegas one, reportedly in France, they didn't want their loved ones to miss out on the momentous occasion. "Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal," another source told the outlet. "They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly." Those Jonas boys sure know how to stretch out wedding season.