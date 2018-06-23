Sophie Turner Attended Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding in a Red Minidress and Thigh-High Boots

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams arriving at Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne for the wedding of Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark R. Milan/GC Images)

Ahead of his wedding to Rose Leslie—which may as well be called the other royal wedding —Kit Harington coordinated with the Game of Thrones production schedule to ensure his co-stars were able to make it to the ceremony—after all, he and Leslie met on the set of the HBO series, during which their characters Jon Snow and Ygritte became romantically involved. So on Saturday, June 23rd, Westeros’s most prominent residents descended on Aberdeen, in Scotland, to observe the Leslie-Harington nuptials . Emilia Clarke showed up; Peter Dinklage, who was having none of the paparazzi attention, also made his way there; and Sophie Turner rolled in with her on-screen sibling and off-screen best friend Maisie Williams at her side. (Her fiancé, Joe Jonas, was unavailable—he was in Paris sitting front-row at Kim Jones’s debut Dior Homme show—but Turner checked in with him over FaceTime upon arriving in Aberdeen.)

But while most of the wedding party arrived in understated, polished looks in muted tones—Dinklage in a suit, Clarke in a blush-pink coat, tea-length garden party dress, and Dior heels—Turner opted for something a little bolder: black thigh-high heeled boots embroidered with the Louis Vuitton monogram logo, a red double-breasted blazer with lace-up sides, worn as a dress with a black slip underneath, and a checkerboard-patterned cross-body box bag, the Louis Vuitton Petite Malle bag, with a tiny initial monogram on its front. (Turner has fronted campaigns for the French fashion house .) Williams coordinated in a black jumpsuit, black-and-white Kate Spade clutch illustrated with a red crab, and red open-toed heels. Turner topped the look with a pair of red sunglasses; her phone, clutched in one hand, was also outfitted in red.

It made for quite the statement against the wedding’s setting, in an Aberdeenshire church and then at the Leslie family’s Scottish castle, but then again, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner are basically family—at least as far as the Game of Thrones universe is concerned—so we suppose the usual guidelines for wedding attire don’t really apply.

