Amal and George Clooney 's invitation to the royal wedding, apparently, was really an invitation to a deep, meaningful friendship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry . Not only have the two couples vacationed together since the duke and duchess's May wedding, but Amal has also reportedly been helping Markle adjust to life in London and, just this week, George took time out of his own busy work schedule to defend the former Suits actress from aggressive tabloid coverage.

While promoting his upcoming Hulu adaptation of Catch-22 at the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in California on Monday, Clooney spoke to Australia's Who magazine about his relationship with the royals and how Meghan has been treated by the media, specifically referencing the heartfelt letter she sent to her father, which Thomas Markle then subsequently leaked to the press this week. "I do want to say, they're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified," he said. "She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it's history repeating itself."

Seemingly referencing Princess Diana 's fatal 1997 car crash, which occurred while she was being relentlessly chased by the paparazzi, Clooney continued, "We've seen how that ends. I can't tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father. She's getting a raw deal there, and I think it's irresponsible, and I'm surprised by that."

Clooney also took to task the media's endless speculation about who will be the godparents of Harry and Meghan's baby, due sometime this spring. "Oh, yes, I’ll be the godfather of the royals, apparently," he told Who with a laugh, before clarifying: "No!" He added, "I'm the father of twins, I have enough shit to deal with—literally!"

The friendship began several years ago, through Clooney and Prince Harry's respective philanthropic work, but has continued to blossom thanks to the bond between Markle and Amal. For example, as part of her efforts to help Markle feel more comfortable in her new home, Amal reportedly introduced her to her own hairstylist, Miguel Perez. "Yes, I do Meghan's hair. I do Amal's, and Meghan is friends with her," Perez told The Mail on Sunday ahead of the royal wedding. "Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here. I do her color, her cut, and her styling." Between their protective statements and hairstylist recommendations, the Clooneys just might be the best friends a new royal could ask for.

