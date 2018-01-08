With anything of the "true crime" genre, there will be criticism of how factually events are represented—and this time, it's coming directly from the subject's family. The Versaces are reportedly not big fans of Ryan Murphy's upcoming American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace . The family has released a statement concerning Murphy's fictionalization of Gianni Versace's murder by Andrew Cunanan, publicly denouncing the upcoming FX drama series and urging viewers to watch the show with a grain of salt.

"The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace. Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction," a representative detailed in a statement.

This is not the first time the Versace family has expressed their doubts about American Crime Story , but it is the first official statement to come from the family's representatives directly. Last summer, at a Television Critics Association event, Ryan Murphy revealed that Donatella Versace had come to him with concerns about the nine-part installment of the anthology series, particularly how her children Allegra and Daniel would be depicted, as they were quite young when Gianna Versace was murdered. Antonio D'Amico, who will be played by Ricky Martin in American Crime Story , also had his doubts about the representation of his reaction to discovering his partner Gianni's death, dismissing fictionalizations of the high profile murder as teeming with "not a trace of reality."

Penelope Cruz, who will play Donatella Versace, has been part of the pipeline to the Versace family, and had also previously expressed her concerns for sensitively portraying the murder and trial. "I didn’t want to do an imitation of Donatella, or a caricature. I wanted to try to capture the essence of who she is," Cruz said in a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow published in Interview . After revealing that she spoke to Donatella Versace before tackling the performance, Cruz said, "I really hope that when she sees the show, she’s going to be happy. I’m sure there are going to be scenes that are hard for her to watch, because it’s a lot about the loss of her brother, which, of course, I have so much respect for. I did it with all my love. From that place of devastation, she had to keep this company going in his honor. I don’t know if she ever said this, but it was a way of keeping him alive."

