In the decades between being scouted at 13 and when she became one of the world’s highest paid models, Gisele Bündchen has also made a name for herself for being candid. That’s been a characteristic of her PR tour for the upcoming release of her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life , which she refers to not as a memoir but as a “journal.” Earlier this week, for example, the 38-year-old supermodel openly discussed how when she was in her early 20s, working “360 days a year,” she was also dealing with panic attacks so debilitating that they caused her to contemplate suicide.

On a much lighter note, her latest surprising share, revealed in a new interview with Vogue , regards her and her husband Tom Brady ’s notorious plant-based diet —about which, yes, there are still, somehow, more fascinating details to learn. (A brief recap for the uninitiated: When Brady allowed a strawberry to pass his lips for the first time in his then 40 years on this earth earlier this year, even that low-calorie, high-nutrient bite went against the couple’s long list of rules—which include a ban on white sugar, white flour, dairy, caffeine, fungus, heated olive oil, peppers, mushrooms, and eggplants, and a once-a-month policy with tomatoes.)

Loading View on Instagram

Unsurprisingly, then, Bündchen, who takes her wellness so seriously that she can even meditate in the backseat of a taxi , told Vogue that when she announced her plans to write a book, everyone expected it to be in the field of “exercise and recipe” or “lifestyle.” But, as Bündchen explained, that just simply wasn’t her “calling”—not that she’s ruled out the possibility: “Maybe I will one day do a recipe book, because I do love food. I love, love food and I’m obsessed with desserts.”

Bündchen continued, “I have dessert every day. Every single day! I must be honest with you, my thing is I have dessert with lunch. I never go a day without dessert because it makes me happy.” Given the rather infamous diet her household adheres to, those remarks naturally prompt the question, “With all due respect, how?” To which Bündchen replies by making it clear she has a very different definition of “dessert” than the average human.

“Most of my desserts are avocado- and coconut-based because those are the best fats for the brain,” she continued. In fact, the vegan chocolate slice she offered the reporter when he first arrived at her home turns out to not to be so much of an indulgence, but a nutritious combo of avocado, coconut, and bananas. “The crust is made out of dates and nuts, and these little coconut nibs on the top and then coconut yogurt on top, then the top part is 70 percent dark chocolate—my favorite ever—with little pecans and things on top, because it’s the best thing for your brain and for your heart, and for your happiness,” Bündchen elaborated, perhaps giving a preview of that upcoming cookbook.

Then again, maybe that revelation shouldn’t come as such a surprise. Last Halloween, Bündchen and Brady dressed up as avocado toast—a snapshot of which Bündchen captioned, “I just can’t resist an avocado !!”

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Breaking: Tom Brady Broke His and Gisele’s Diet to Try His First Strawberry