It's often been said that a beautiful dress is like a work of art. Well, for Spring 2018, it seems that Gucci is taking that sentiment pretty seriously.

Today, the Italian brand released its latest advertising campaign, which happens to look better suited for the walls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art than, say, plastered on grungy subway walls. Dubbed "Utopian Fantasy," the images feature photorealist artworks created by Spanish-born artist Ignasi Monreal . The campaign itself is broken into three themes, each depicting one of the element: earth, sea and sky. The result is some truly awe-inspiring images that recall Renaissance artwork, complete with paintbrush strokes, hyperrealism, and, of course, plenty of Gucci clothes.

Monreal is no stranger to injecting fashion with a bit of artistry. In the past, he has collaborated with Dior on a campaign for Lady Dior handbags, created social media content for J.W. Anderson, and even contributed illustrations to Louis Vuitton's current New York Exhibition, Volez, Voguez, Voyagez . He's also previously worked with FKA Twigs on a number of projects, including collaborating on creative for her music video for "Two Weeks," and designing tour merchandise.

The new campaign will roll out into the world beginning in January, but has already attracted at least one art-appreciating fan: the popular Twitter account , @TabloidArtHist, which cleverly juxtaposes current pop cultures images with famous works of art (or, as the Twitter bio describes, "Because for every pic of Lindsay Lohan falling, there's a Bernini sculpture begging to be referenced.") "Very into these painted gucci spring 2018 adverts," the account Tweeted out. Of course, it was also perfect fodder for new content. Just mere hours after the images dropped, plenty of new side-by-sides were up for view. Among the comparisons made: "Sleeping Beauty" by Hans Zatzka; "The Arnolfoni Marriage" portrait by Jan Van Eyck; and, most delightfully, Cate Blanchett as Elizabeth I in the 2007 film Elizabeth: the Golden Age .

Check out the comparisons, here:

