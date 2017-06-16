Don't you dare call Hailey Baldwin an "Insta star."

The model is on the cover of the upcoming July issue of Elle UK , and in the accompanying interview, she opened up about wanting to be taken seriously in the fashion industry—a wish that, apparently, precludes being perceived as a pay-per-post Instagram model . "It's not fair, because I work my ass off to make what I have and to prove that this is what I want to do. I want to be a model," she said. "I don't want to be an 'Insta model,' nor am I an 'Insta model.' I don't think I would be where I am if people didn't see something in me."

Baldwin, 20, explained the subtleties of the modern age of modeling: "I put all my modeling [photos] on my Instagram because I'm showing it to people. It's not about me getting paid to model for things on Instagram—of course, sometimes we do get paid for things we do for Instagram and Twitter—but there is a line of calling someone an 'Insta model' or an 'Insta star.'" But be sure never to cross that line. "Don't ever call me that because it really hurts my feelings and it's disrespectful," she said. Hey, she did just walk in Moschino resort show in Los Angeles .

Baldwin isn't the first Instagram-using model ( not "Insta model"!) to be affected by this misclassification. In April 2016, former supermodel Rebecca Romijn told Entertainment Tonight that Baldwin's friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid "are not true supermodels." The debate continued in June when another former model, Stephanie Seymour, told Vanity Fair that she agreed with Romijn's statement. "They are completely different than we were," she said. "Supermodels are sort of the thing of the past. They deserve their own title. [Kendall and Gigi] are beautiful girls, and I support all of them, but they need their own title." Seymour thought one up on the spot: "Bitches of the moment!" No word yet on how Baldwin feels about that title.

Jenner later defended her career in a statement posted to her app (where else?) about a week later, writing, "We're the models of this time. Significant? Maybe. Hardworking? For sure."

Related: Hailey Baldwin Is Obsessed with Watching Online Beauty Tutorials

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Are Performance Artists With a Sense of Humor