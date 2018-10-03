In between serenades of “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman at the foot of Buckingham Palace and a non-honeymoon honeymoon on the Amalfi Coast of Italy , Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin found time to make their way to city hall and obtain their marriage license. Though they had reached out to an attorney, they reportedly neglected to sign a prenup in the process.

“They went ahead and did it without telling anyone,” an anonymous source told People at the time. They "didn't want to wait, " another told Entertainment Tonight. (At first, the news was greeted with skepticism, though it was granted increasing credulity over the following weeks—especially when Bieber was overheard introducing Baldwin as his wife, also per ET. )

But don't think that’s the end, because it’s not: Justin Bieber is not married until God says so , and that could take another minute. (Presumably, they also won’t depart on their real, actual honeymoon until they are married before their Lord.) Per an anonymous source quoted in TMZ, Bieber and Baldwin will not consider themselves “officially” married until their church ceremony, which TMZ put at early next year, either in upstate New York or Ontario, Canada. Baldwin wants it to take place in the woods—fairy lights “strung everywhere ,” the whole rustic rural thing, per an interview at a BareMinerals event—while what Bieber wants (or doesn't) is a postnup agreement. He doesn’t think that’s necessary.

Baldwin's cousin Ireland seems to agree: "It was meant to be a long time ago," she told Entertainment Tonight last month, offering her wholehearted endorsement of their pairing. "They're so in love and they really do a lot of good for each other, and that's the most important thing for me." During the same BareMinerals event, Baldwin said she thought her family would stop her if they thought the marriage was a bad idea, and no one has objected so far.

Elsewhere, adjacent Baldwin Billy—uncle of Hailey, brother of Stephen—declared his intention to raffle off his plus-one to the wedding (assuming he gets one? Also, what about his wife?) and donate the proceeds from his endeavor to a yet-unnamed “kick-ass charity.” He claims he could raise $20 million.