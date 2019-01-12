Less than a month after debuting her new bob on Instagram, Hailey Baldwin has thrown us for a loop once again, this time by stepping out with her brand new pink hair. The model debuted her bold new look in Los Angeles earlier this week, while on a stroll with her husband, Justin Bieber .

As ELLE points out , Baldwin has been known to switch up her signature blonde hair in favor of the bold pink look, as she did in May of last year, when she attended the Met Gala alongside Shawn Mendes.

This time around, Baldwin was far more casual, eschewing the bespoke Tommy Hilfiger gown she wore to the Met, for an oversized blazer, a cropped tank top, and neon Yeezy sneakers. Baldwin’s new look is almost certain have social media abuzz, but whether or not she sees the online reaction remains to be seen.

Late last year, Baldwin took to Instagram to reveal that she sometimes takes breaks from social media to help with her mental health. “Being off of Instagram is the best thing ever,” she wrote at the time. “Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better, so much happy as a person.. the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up.”

Baldwin went on to explain that being on social media makes it “hard to focus” on her “well being and mental health,” amid all the negativity. "I just don't believe we're called to live a life where we're so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with,” she added. “We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging."