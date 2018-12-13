It's been said that 2018 was the year of the bob , and it's not over yet: On Wednesday night, with only a few weeks left to hop on the trend, Hailey Baldwin debuted a super-short cut of her own.

The model showed off her new style in a selfie on her Instagram Story, captioned "chopped," in which she lays in bed in a Kanye West "Wyoming" tee and wears a heart-eyes filter over her face. The cut appears to be a choppy, chin-length bob with a few slightly shorter, face-framing layers in front. Baldwin joins stars like Kim Kardashian West , Emma Stone , and Lucy Hale , among countless others, all of whom have gone under the scissors in recent months.

Most recently, Baldwin was sporting a mid-length cut that reached several inches below her collarbone. Before that, however, she began the year with a style almost as short as her current look: At the Met Gala in May, her pink hair fell just above her shoulders. Over the summer, as her hair grew out, it fell in perfect sync with that of now-husband Justin Bieber 's own shoulder-length blond mane . Bieber, too, has since chopped off his luscious locks, revealing a brand-new buzz cut in a mirror selfie at the end of October.

Though she chose to premiere her haircut on her Instagram Story, don't expect Baldwin to share a multitude of "new 'do" selfies on the platform. Last weekend, the 22-year-old posted a lengthy message on her Story in which she explained that she takes regular social media breaks to protect both her mental health and her relationship with Bieber. "Being off of Instagram is the best thing ever. Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better, so much happy as a person.. the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up," she wrote. "It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive."

