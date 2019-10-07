It's been a week since Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married again —this time, at a former plantation in South Carolina, rather than their initial venue of a courthouse. And yet, in the midst of the deluge of wedding content that's followed, one key detail has remained a mystery: What did Hailey's wedding dress look like—and was it really that one-of-a-kind to justify hiding under a tent as she made her way to the aisle so as not to spoil the surprise?

The answer, it turns out, is yes—at least for Hailey, anyway; she referred to the gown as her "dream dress" when she finally drew back the curtain with an Instagram post on Monday afternoon. No doubt legions of hypebeasts would agree, too: It was designed by none other than Virgil Abloh —the designer-slash-master of the art of driving the internet wild —for Off-White.

At first glance, the gown is pretty par for the course—ivory white, lacy, and floral, with a veil and train that could hardly be more oversized. At the end of the tulle train, however, there was a surprise: In true Off-White fashion, Abloh left a finishing touch in form of the slogan: "TILL DEATH DO US PART." (It almost goes without saying that the letters were all-caps and sandwiched between quotation marks.)

As for Justin, he kept things relatively simple at the altar, perhaps not wanting to take any risks. After all, last time he wore Off-White, the cops confronted him, having mistaken Abloh's signature zip tie for a security tag .

