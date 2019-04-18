Outside of that time Stevie Nicks confused him with an NSYNC member at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Harry Styles has been quietly living his life this calendar year. Sightings are so rare that a recent stroll around London in work out clothing has become news . But Styles made a more public appearance last night when he attended a concert in Los Angeles.

The former One Directioner surprised fans when he was spotted taking in a set by Blackpink, the K-pop group's first North American headlining show. Video evidence of it even exists. In it, Styles can be seen contemplatively watching the show while wearing a grey beanie.

Styles was last linked to Japanese-American model Kiko Mizuhara after fans noticed that they started following each other on Instagram. Not to mention, Mizuhara and Styles were later seen on the streets of Tokyo together.

Outside of that occasion in January, Styles hasn't been photographed much this year. Before he attended the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, he was seen at the beginning of January walking around London with pink nail polish and, shortly after, paying homage to George Michael's art collection in London.

Styles opened up about the blurred lines between feminine and masculine style last fall, telling Timothée Chalamet in a joint interview, "I’ve become a lot more content with who I am. I think there’s so much masculinity in being vulnerable and allowing yourself to be feminine, and I’m very comfortable with that."

As Chalamet replied, “I want to show that you can be whatever you want to be. There isn’t a specific notion, or jean size, or muscle shirt, or affectation, or eyebrow raise, or dissolution, or drug use that you have to take part in to be masculine. It’s a brave new world.”