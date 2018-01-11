Against all odds, Helen Mirren and Blink-182 have something in common: Neither can remember how old they are. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the Oscar winner was shocked to learn that she's an entire year younger than she had previously thought. Mirren and DeGeneres were discussing Mirren's welcoming attitude toward the aging process, at 72, when the dame corrected DeGeneres, claiming that, in fact, she's 73 years old.

"When did you turn 73? Are you sure?" DeGeneres asked, as a confused look settled onto Mirren's face. "I think I'm 73. My husband and I, we forget," she replied. Mirren went on to explain how she and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, often plan ahead and consider themselves another year older when January 1 rolls around; she said they actually thought they were 74 until very recently. DeGeneres maintained that Mirren was younger than she thought and, after verifying that her birth date of July 26, 1945, does indeed make her 72, Mirren quickly transitioned from confused to excited. "I'm 72? This is fantastic!" she said. "This is amazing! I just made a whole year!" Exciting news, to be sure, but as DeGeneres joked, "It does seem like you're aging, you don't know your age. I was gonna say—you look great, but you're losing it."

Whatever her exact age, the Winchester actress has proved time and again that it really is just a number. She walked in the first-ever L'Oréal runway show on the Champs-Élysées during Paris Fashion Week in October, and spoke to Allure in August about asking L'Oréal to stop using the word "anti-aging." "This word 'anti-aging'—we know we're getting older. You just want to look and feel as great as you can on a daily basis," she said, adding that, although she's fine with being 72 and looking her age, she hates being treated like a septuagenarian. "If people treat me like the age I am, I get absolutely insulted, really cross. I hate when people give up their seat for me. No, no, no. I don't want your seat," she said.

