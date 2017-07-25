Your first look at the new Helmut Lang is here, and it's here a lot sooner than expected.

Last March, the brand's chief executive Andrew Rosen announced that the beloved brand, known for leading the minimalism wave of the '90s, would be adopting an unorthodox new structure.

Rather than tap a creative director, Rosen instead brought on Isabella Burley, the editor-in-chief of London-based Dazed magazine, as Helmut Lang's editor-in-residence, with a focus on revamping the brand's digital footprint. In turn, Burley quickly tapped Shayne Olivier, the 20-something designer behind Hood by Air , to create a special collection of ready-to-wear and accessories, set to debut in September.

But it turns out, we won't have to wait until New York Fashion Week to get a glimpse at the new Helmut Lang. Today, the brand released a new campaign to mark what is being called a "reset." Shot by Ethan James Green, the black and white portrait series features a wide and varied cast, including the model Alek Wek, the former porn star Traci Lords, transgender model Dara, the artist and director Larry Clark, and Amariyanna Copeny, a 10-year-old better know as "Little Miss Flint," who has served as the face of the Flint, Michigan water crisis. They are all dressed in Helmut Lang pieces spanning several recent collections, including women's Fall 2017 and Resort 2018, and men's Resort 2018, which was in part designed by Oliver during his residency.

It's a refreshingly diverse group, for sure, but one that nods to the label's past—Wek frequently walked in Lang's runways, and the designer once made custom-pieces for Lords for a magazine spread—as well as its future—Olivier himself appears in one of the ads. It's also a throwback to Lang's first campaigns; similar black-and-white images which featured friends of the designer, such as stylist and collaborator Melanie Ward, posing alongside her brother and Anthony.

Pinterest A Spring 2002 Helmut Lang campaign, featuring Anthony, Leslie and Melanie Ward.

The new campaign also reveals that the brand has revived its original logo, while teasing a new website for HelmutLang.com. There's more to come, too, including a project called Helmut Lang Re-Edition that will re-issue heritage Helmut Lang pieces—a few of which are featured in the new campaign. Beginning in September, an initial fifteen items will be available, with more being added every four months.

Additionally, Seen By: The Artists Series, a year-long activation with twelve visual artists, will nod to Lang's legacy of artists collaborations by re-contextualizing famous works of art as limited-edition posters and t-shirts, among other things. The first series, by Walter Pfeiffer, will be available in October.

Pinterest Alek Wek and Dara appear in the new Helmut Lang campaign. Ethan James Green / Courtesy of Helmut Lang

And as for Oliver's collection? The designer will officially be showing his collection for Helmut Lang as part of New York Fashion Week on Monday, September 11th.

All this underlines a question fashion geeks have been asking themselves since the label's namesake exited in the early Aughts: Can there be Lang after Lang? For the answer to that question, and others around this cult label, watch this space in the coming weeks.

Related: Travis Scott, New Helmut Lang Collaborator, Really Likes When Women Wear Men's Clothes

How Hiplet, a Powerful Fusion of Hip Hop and Ballet, Is Redefining the Dance World