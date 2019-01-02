While seemingly every celebrity spent the last few days before New Year's loading their Instagram Stories with a year-end wrap-up of their best and brightest moments, a select few had even bigger news to share over the holidays. In that timespan, Kobe Bryant, Vincent Cassel, Danielle Fishel, and several other stars used their own Insta feeds and Stories to reveal that they're expecting babies with their respective significant others in 2019—proving that there's no limit to how many exuberant posts your social media feeds can handle around the holidays.

Compiled here, in chronological order, are all the star-studded pregnancy announcements unveiled in the last days of 2018 and first few hours of 2019. Scroll through to begin speculating about which celebrity spawn will grow up to be friends and frenemies with each other and with the previously announced, soon-to-arrive babies of Meghan Markle , Carrie Underwood, Lily Aldridge, and Jessica Simpson.

Miriam and Olivia Nervo: On New Year's Eve, the DJ twins, who perform together as NERVO, revealed that they're also having twinning pregnancies. "HAPPY NEW YEAR from the tubby twins and our soon to arrive - baby PLUS ONE'S 👶👶 WHAAAT!!! Yes, we are both expecting!! Wishing everyone a fabulous, safe and happy 2019. 2018 was good to us!" the Australian sisters captioned a photo on Instagram in which they bare their baby bumps in matching Calvin Klein underwear sets.

Loading View on Instagram

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey: Bright and early on January 1, Cassel and Kunakey, who tied the knot in August, shared their exciting news in a pair of beachy Instagram posts. In Cassel's video, the pair cuddle and laugh together, with the actor leaning down at one point to kiss Kunakey's stomach, while Kunakey's photo shows her laughing on the beach, with Cassel tagged on her bare stomach.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Tana and Gordon Ramsay: The same day, the Ramsays also broke their baby news in a pair of matching Instagram posts. In the clip, each of the couple's four children take turns wishing viewers a happy new year before the camera pans down to Tana's baby bump. "Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news...." the mom-to-be captioned her post, while her husband of 22 years hinted, "Exciting news !"

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant: Also on New Year's Day, the Bryants both shared a glittery gold pregnancy announcement on Instagram, reading, "New year, new baby! Babymamba on the way 2019." "Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka," the NBA star wrote, referring to the couple's three other daughters.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp: Though these two, who married in November, technically didn't announce they're expecting until after New Year's, we'll include it just because their announcements were holiday-themed. On Wednesday, Karp posted a photo of him and Fishel in front of a Christmas tree, with a red circle drawn around Fishel's barely there baby bump. "GUYS. We’re having a baby boy. Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel," he wrote, also including a frankly terrifying computer-generated image of what their child will look like. "I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait," Fishel captioned a photo of a tiny pair of Nike sneakers.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: They have yet to even acknowledge the news themselves, but multiple outlets independently confirmed on Wednesday that Kimye are, in fact, expecting their fourth child together. The next West child, a son, will reportedly arrive via surrogate , as was the case with their 11-month-old daughter Chicago. Ahead of Chicago's arrival, Kardashian West explained that, after experiencing serious health issues while pregnant with her first two kids, North and Saint, "Doctors said that it wasn't safe for my—or the baby's—health to carry on my own."

Related: How Cardi B, Camila Mendes, and More Celebrities Spent Their Post-Christmas Holidays