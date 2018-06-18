Irina Shayk may have given birth a year ago, but the Russian supermodel is certainly not going to debut a mom haircut anytime soon. (Not surprising considering she told W last year that being a mom has nothing to do with being sexy, saying, “Motherhood is part of being a woman. It doesn’t really change if you’re sexy, and after baby, you’re not sexy. Every woman brings her sexiness in her own way.”) Rather, Shayk cut her signature long brunette hair into a chin-length bob with bangs before an appearance at Milan Men's Fashion Week . The model, 32, attended the Dsquared2 Spring-Summer 2019 show on Sunday night wearing a tuxedo jacket with no shirt underneath, matching cropped pants, and lace-up heels. She kept her makeup bare, with just a hint of a bronzed smokey eye and a generally glowy complexion.

It's unclear if the new fringed look is permanent or a temporary change, but the slightly lighter color and piece-y texture was a certified hit. Shayk posted two pictures of her new look, one before the fashion show and one in the front row, in between photographers and collaborators Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Fellow model (with a strikingly similar name) Shanina Shaik loved Shayk's cut. "😩❤️yes!," she commented on the picture, while Lily Aldridge commented "Gorgeous!!!!!".

Shayk is just another celeb on a long list of famous moms who have been going shorter of late, including Mila Kunis , Kylie Jenner , and Kate Hudson .

See below for images of the model's new look.

