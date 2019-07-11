Irina Shayk , who has been known to keep talk about her private life to a minimum, has revealed her quest for authenticity. She really, really wants you to know how "real" she is, whether that is regarding her relationship to Bradley Cooper , her two-year-old daughter, or flawless beauty.

In a digital cover interview with Harper's Bazaar , “I think the real moments is what shows who the person is," Shayk posited. "And my friends, they really care about the real stuff—they care about you just being real.”

The supermodel danced around the subject of her reportedly defunct relationship with Cooper. After months of hearsay that Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga had embarked on an affair with one another, a rumor that coincided with their press tour for A Star Is Born and seemingly reached its apex during their Oscars performance of "Shallow," Shayk and Cooper reportedly ended things. In her cover interview, she said she doesn't want to spend too much time in the “cyber cloud” that is social media, but after her breakup, Shayk pressed on by posting some eye-catching Instagram photos of herself on vacation and returning to the runway next to Bella Hadid. Although neither she nor Cooper officially confirmed their alleged breakup, they have not been seen in public together in months.

And while Cooper and Shayk never married, the supermodel still has a firm belief in the institution of marriage itself. “Everyone looks at it differently. Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it," she admitted in the interview. However, that was before the alleged breakup. When asked to address the "recent developments," otherwise generally known to be regarding the subject of her breakup from Cooper, with whom she shares a young daughter, Shayk's representatives shut it down.

But Shayk also revealed that when it comes to raising her daughter, Lea, she believes "there is no real challenge" to being a working mother. “I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time. [Motherhood] is just an addition to your life," she continued, before it was revealed that she has no assistant or stylist. “People think I have a team of like 20 people, but it's going to make me more nervous to have somebody else to help me. I think I like to be not helped," Shayk declared.

When it comes to the idea of "perfection" or even just having unblemished skin, Shayk did admit that she believes her beauty comes from her genes, although she does admit to tanning as a weakness (“I freaking love tanning"). She believes in "facials with the machines" instead of "fancy cream facials" or "cucumbers and strawberries on the face," and would rather go for something a little less ornate. However, she still insisted that she believes in having a choice when it comes to beauty routines. “If somebody wants to inject their lips because they feel bad, God bless them. I don't judge anyone," she said. "But I always promote natural beauty because I think we live in this perfect world where everyone wants to be perfect. But I'm not perfect. Sometimes I have a double chin. Perfection doesn't exist.”

“I'm going to have wrinkles and I have wrinkles," Shayk admitted. "You just have to accept the idea of aging and of bodies at every stage, and just celebrate it. In life, we have to let it go and understand it's a human process not to be perfect.”

But perhaps the most authentic thing about Shayk that was revealed in the interview is her unabashed love for tomatoes (and other garden vegetables). She admitted that she would rather receive a tomato plant than a bouquet of flowers, but the supermodel's gardening knowledge comes from growing up in harsh Russian winters. You can't get much realer than that.

