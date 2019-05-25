Is Emma Watson dating Alicia Keys’ brother? Reports are only speculative, but Watson was spotted on Tuesday with Keys’ younger brother, Cole Cook, at The Spotted Pig, a restaurant in New York City’s West Village that tends to be popular with celebrities (Jay-Z and Bono invested in the place). There’s no official confirmation of a relationship, but Watson and Cook were photographed smiling and laughing as they walked down the street.

Watson’s last widely-publicized relationship was with actor Chord Overstreet, but the two broke up last May . She was seen kissing venture capitalist Brendan Wallace on vacation in Mexico last October, but there haven’t been any other recent reports about her dating life. Meanwhile, there has been plenty to talk about in regards to Watson's career: The actress recently wrapped filming on Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated adaptation of Little Women , in which she plays Meg March and costars alongside Saoirse Ronan , Timothée Chalamet , Meryl Streep , and Laura Dern ). Watson also works as a feminist and environmental activist, and attended the G7 Advisory Committee For Equality Between Women and Men in Paris in February.

As for Cook, he isn’t just a celebrity sibling. He’s the founder of successful creative agency Timeless Eye, and his clients include numerous blue-chip brands like Bally, Nike, SoulCycle, Fenty, Bacardi, Gap, and Complex. His sister Alicia Keys (born Alicia Augello Cook) is also listed as a client, and according to the agency’s website , they’re the masterminds behind her husband Swizz Beats’ widely-publicized 2018 collaboration with Bally.

Loading View on Instagram

Cook is also apparently a big Game of Thrones fan. We wonder what he thought of the finale .

Loading View on Instagram

While Watson and Cook are far from official, they seem very comfortable together judging by their recent outing. Do you think he likes Harry Potter ?