In 2018, can anyone find happiness? This year's especially brutal string of celebrity breakups is marching on, with its latest victim being the brief courtship of Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet (or, as he's colloquially known, the blond guy from Glee ). The duo have reportedly called it quits just six months after they first started dating . As an anonymous source told The Sun this week, "Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off. They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed quite a bit just a couple of months ago. But things just haven't worked out between them and they are both now single again."

Though The Sun claims that the breakup was seemingly further confirmed by the fact that Watson isn't currently following Overstreet on Instagram, ELLE points out that she may have never followed him in the first place; the Beauty and the Beast star only follows 21 accounts, most of them tied to the Time's Up campaign. Additionally, Overstreet still follows Watson on the social media platform, either because their (alleged) breakup was perfectly amicable, or because he, like the rest of us, wants to stay updated on Watson's next Our Shared Shelf feminist book club picks.

Watson was first rumored to be dating the former Glee star in early February, when they were spotted leaving a concert in West Hollywood together. Things picked up in March: Early that month, they appeared to depart the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty at the same time, with Watson wearing what looked like Overstreet's suit jacket draped over her shoulders, and a few weeks later, they were photographed holding hands while walking in L.A.

If Watson and Overstreet have actually called things off, don't hold your breath waiting for confirmation from Watson herself. Not only did she keep her split from Silicon Valley businessman William "Mack" Knight under wraps for almost a year, but she also told Vanity Fair last year that she upholds a policy of keeping her personal life as private as possible. "I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways," she said. "I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

