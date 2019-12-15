Back when she was growing up in Detroit, the model Jazzelle Zanaughtti —perhaps better known as @uglyworldwide —dreamed of becoming a stunt driver.

Instead, she became the fashion industry's resident Tank Girl, beloved by brands ranging from Fenty to Nike for her blonde buzzcut and her eyebrows, which she regularly shaves. ("Every other day with a men's razor," she told W backstage at fashion week in 2016, moments before making her runway debut. "Men's razors are better and cheaper. It's all a scam!")

Lately, her successes have allowed Jazzelle more freedom to do her own thing—like getting to spend her 22nd birthday speeding around a race track at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, warming it up for Formula 1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton (who ended up taking home his sixth world champion title at the event).

While in the U.A.E., Jazzelle shared her style notes with W .

How would you describe your style in three words?

Cannot be described.

What’s your go-to outfit for a day off?

Tiny tee, likely a shirt three times too small for me from the little boys section at the thrift store; a pair of baggy jeans; and knee-high combat boots.

Pinterest Jazzelle Zanaughtti at Yas Marina Circuit for the 2019 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. LA

Who's your ultimate style icon, and why?

Tank Girl, because... just look at her, lol. So cool.

What’s the most prized possession in your closet?

My Vivienne Westwood corset from the Fall 1990 Portrait collection.

What was the last thing you purchased?

A Dior flame choker from 2003.

Pinterest Jazzelle Zanaughtti at Yas Marina Circuit for the 2019 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Daniel Forrest

What's on your wish list?

A pink Gucci oversized faux fur coat.

What's the best fashion tip you've picked up on set?

A new way to tie my shoes and how to wear coats upside down.

Is there a person in the fashion industry whose style you most admire?

Myself. I don’t look to other people in the industry for inspiration. That’s how everyone ends up looking the same!

Pinterest Jazzelle Zanaughtti at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Daniel Forrest

What’s your favorite fashion moment from pop culture?

There are so many good ones, and this is a bit before my time, but Rose McGowan showing up basically naked with Marilyn Manson will always be so iconic to me.

What's your biggest fashion regret?

I have none.

What do you always keep in your bag?

Besides the essentials (phone wallet keys), clear Mac lip gloss and red lipstick. I like to travel light. I hate bags, which is why I always wear baggy pants. Bigger pockets!

Pinterest Jazzelle Zanaughtti at Yas Marina Circuit for the 2019 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. LA

What are your tips for thrifting?

Be patient, often the gems you find in thrift stores are hiding. Take your time and look thoroughly through each rack and look in sections you think wouldn’t have anything you’d want.

What did you end up wearing on the night of your birthday?

My typical go-to silhouette—a fitted top with baggy jeans, weird shoes, and a villainous eyebrow. I just got this vintage Dior tank from a little shop in Paris last time I was there. The pants were a recent gift from an old friend. We’ve been fighting over them and sharing them for literally five years. And the shoes were Balenciaga. I call them my witch boots.

Pinterest Jazzelle Zanaughtti in Abu Dhabi on her birthday.

