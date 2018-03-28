With her buzzed and silver-bleached hair, shaved-off eyebrows, and soft hazel stare, the model Jazzelle Zanaughtti has quickly become a sought-after face for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, and Gypsy Sport, as well as emerging designers like PH5 . Her first runway job , in fact, was Public School’s Spring 2017 menswear show, a debut she made just more than a year and a half ago. Since then, she has posed for Milk Makeup and Opening Ceremony; walked in the blowout Kenzo x H&M dance party-cum-runway; and appeared in i-D, various editions of Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. (The Daily Mail also called her “the most unusual-looking model ever.”)

But, off the runway, Zanaughtti has also amassed a community of more than 400,000 Instagram followers on her account, @uglyworldwide. There, amid the occasional shot from a recent editorial or runway gig, she posts a stream of images from recent beauty experiments—eyes ringed with black sprayed, seemingly, directly from an aerosol can à la Mad Max: Fury Road ; futuristic lines stenciled onto her brow in black ink—as well as backstage outtakes and selfies from blurry nights out. Here, Zanaughtti, who recently posed as the consummate Sagittarius in W ’s spring equinox–inspired shoot , reveals the real story behind that unforgettable Instagram handle, and why she’ll never censor herself on social media, ex-lovers be damned.

What's your Instagram handle? How did you pick it?

I used to draw these surreal portraits of this lady I imagined. It was always the same silhouette, but they always had different makeup and hair and looks, etc. I was constantly transforming her. I once showed a friend of mine, who was an artist that I really respected, and he said she was so ugly, lol! I was kinda hurt at first but then I was like...I still love her, though, and I think that even though she might be a bit ugly she still looked super cool. That led me to start tagging all my photos with “uglyworldwide.” A couple years later, I started to realize how I’d became a personification of this imaginary person and decided to change my IG to @uglyworldwide. And the rest is history.

Do you remember your first Instagram? Ever? Not at all, lol. My first account was called @poshsplice but it ended up getting deleted a long time ago—I’d probably guess the first post was some type of selfie or a pretty picture of weed or flowers or something.

How often should you post?

However often I feel.

What's the secret to taking a winning selfie?

Good lighting!!

How many selfies do you take before posting?

Sometimes literally just one, other times millions.

Filter or #nofilter?

#Nofilter.

What is your favorite thing to post?

Makeup looks and new tattoos.

Describe yourself using three emojis.

I’m on my computer right now so I can’t actually put them in, but the big dragon; the boy doing a handstand; and the little worldwide globe.

What pisses you off on social media?

People begging for likes and followers. It doesn’t really piss me off, but it makes me kinda sad that people will change themselves completely and become this un-genuine person just to increase their following.

How do you block out the haters online?

I literally block them if they say something crazy, you get one chance, lol.

How many times a day should you post?

However many times you feel!

What's the best way to slide into someone's DMs, especially if you're into the person?

I feel like a little emoji here and a lil emoji there can low-key like break the ice, lol!

How do you tell a friend they're doing too much on social media?

You don’t! Don’t tell anyone how to live they life!

Do you follow exes or block them?

Neither. I don’t follow cause I could give a f--- what’s going on in their life, but I don’t block cause I want you to see all of my success, honey! Remember what you lost, xoxo.

Is there anything you would never post?

Honestly, and I’ve really thought about it, no! I hate censoring myself. I Instagram for me, not to please anyone else.

How do you detox from social media (if ever)?

Delete the app.