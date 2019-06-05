Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult dated for nearly five years, officially splitting in 2014. But there doesn’t seem to be any animosity among the exes. The two had a reunion last night at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles, and were photographed having a laugh together after posing for a cast photo. They looked quite happy to see each other! What do you think they were talking about? Maybe they were lol’ing about Mother! Or Lawrence’s beloved Kardashians!

Lawrence and Hoult worked together on multiple X-Men films as blue-tined mutants Mystique and The Beast respectively, and have remained friendly since their breakup. In a 2018 interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast , Lawrence said that she’s “friends with all my exes,” adding that “Nick Hoult was a great boyfriend.”

Both actors are now currently ensconced in serious relationships. Lawrence is famously engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney. Her ring was first spotted at classic downtown art-world restaurant Raoul’s. The couple recently hosted a small engagement party in New York for select friends and family, though they’ve yet to reveal when they plan to tie the knot.

Yesterday, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight that Maroney is “just the best person I've ever met in my whole life." She added that saying yes to his proposal was a “very, very easy decision."

As for Hoult, he has a baby with model girlfriend Bryana Holly. In an interview with the Evening Standard, the actor said that "the levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it!”

“But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything," he continued. "It’s phenomenal. I’m loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely."

